Head to Head Review: International General Insurance (IGIC) vs. Its Competitors

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “INS – MULTI LINE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare International General Insurance to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “INS – MULTI LINE” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “INS – MULTI LINE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for International General Insurance and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00 International General Insurance Competitors 313 2076 2871 109 2.52

Profitability

International General Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.33%. As a group, “INS – MULTI LINE” companies have a potential upside of 18.17%. Given International General Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares International General Insurance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 23.16% 19.54% 6.14% International General Insurance Competitors 10.27% 8.71% 2.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International General Insurance and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $539.00 million $135.15 million 8.89 International General Insurance Competitors $20.61 billion $1.60 billion 81.99

International General Insurance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than International General Insurance. International General Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

International General Insurance has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International General Insurance’s peers have a beta of -6.73, indicating that their average stock price is 773% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. International General Insurance pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INS – MULTI LINE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 38.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. International General Insurance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

International General Insurance beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.