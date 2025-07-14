Phosphate (OTCMKTS:PHOS) versus Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Critical Survey

Phosphate (OTCMKTS:PHOS – Get Free Report) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Phosphate and Nutrien, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phosphate 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nutrien 2 9 7 1 2.37

Nutrien has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.54%. Given Nutrien’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutrien is more favorable than Phosphate.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

63.1% of Nutrien shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Phosphate and Nutrien”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phosphate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nutrien $25.97 billion 1.14 $674.00 million $1.07 56.96

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than Phosphate.

Profitability

This table compares Phosphate and Nutrien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phosphate N/A N/A N/A Nutrien 2.05% 6.08% 2.86%

Summary

Nutrien beats Phosphate on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phosphate

(Get Free Report)

Phosphate Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Mississippi Phosphates Corporation, engages in the production and sale of phosphate fertilizer in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The company also exports its products. Phosphate Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Madison, Mississippi.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, environmentally smart nitrogen, nitrogen solutions, nitrates, and sulfates. The Phosphate segment provides solid fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, and industrial and feed products. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

