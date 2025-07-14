Head to Head Contrast: Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) versus SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Free Report) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and SouthState”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A SouthState $1.88 billion 5.23 $534.78 million $6.33 15.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than SouthState.

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of SouthState shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of SouthState shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and SouthState’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% SouthState 22.38% 9.62% 1.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sberbank of Russia and SouthState, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 0.00 SouthState 0 1 8 2 3.09

SouthState has a consensus target price of $116.45, indicating a potential upside of 20.04%. Given SouthState’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SouthState is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. SouthState pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SouthState pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SouthState has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthState has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment, as well as business, agriculture, real estate-secured (mortgage), home improvement, and manufactured housing loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile services, funds transfer products and services, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services, as well as asset and wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. The company also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

