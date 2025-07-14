Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

