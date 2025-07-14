Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,089 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $610,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,117,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,494 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,813,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,367,000 after buying an additional 2,079,642 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,458,601,000 after buying an additional 1,678,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,631,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,554.40. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,848 shares of company stock worth $2,314,488. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

