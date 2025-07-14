GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $17,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of GSK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in GSK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.4216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

