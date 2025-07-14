Cerity Partners LLC Has $19.28 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,995 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 110,400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Bank of America lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $172.27 on Monday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $159.35 and a 52 week high of $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.08, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.