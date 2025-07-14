Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,408,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

