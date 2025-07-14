Cerity Partners LLC Has $13.61 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Garmin by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1,633.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $43,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $215.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.04 and a 200-day moving average of $207.14. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $160.71 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.