Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,695 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Medpace worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Medpace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Medpace by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medpace news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.82.

MEDP opened at $323.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.52. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

