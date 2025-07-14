Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,665,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in AON by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,582,000 after purchasing an additional 960,204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 56,460.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,052,000 after purchasing an additional 760,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,165,000 after purchasing an additional 627,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 5,877.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,572,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

AON Trading Down 0.9%

AON opened at $355.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $295.79 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.19 and a 200-day moving average of $370.73.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

