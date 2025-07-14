Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $2,482,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 390,350.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

KHC opened at $27.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

