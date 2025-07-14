Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its position in VICI Properties by 9.2% in the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Ramiah Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $546,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

