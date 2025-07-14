Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,532 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,309,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,081 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,114,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 721,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 529,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 174.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

