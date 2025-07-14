Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

