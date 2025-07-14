Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,338 Shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,183,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 743,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 85,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $15,400,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 208,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $25.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $779.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.45 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.