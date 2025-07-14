Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,874 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.4% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,838 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 449,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,263,000 after buying an additional 68,638 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $280.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.03 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.64.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

