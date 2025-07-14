Allworth Financial LP Purchases 18,318 Shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 424.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,010,000. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 366.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 99,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYDB opened at $47.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $48.10.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

