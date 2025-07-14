Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 915 Shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in American States Water by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $75.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.61. American States Water Company has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $148.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American States Water

Insider Activity

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,898.57. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,467 shares in the company, valued at $650,350.27. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.