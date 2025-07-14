Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $78.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $91.44. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.