Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 8,220 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2,934.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 169,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 119,888 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 77.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 69,047 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 432,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Willdan Group

In other news, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,796.40. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $1,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,981 shares in the company, valued at $9,669,195.91. This trade represents a 11.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,075 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLDN stock opened at $73.92 on Monday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $75.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLDN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

