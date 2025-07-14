First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

