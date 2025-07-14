Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 134,392 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. RCF Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,174,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Iamgold by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,330,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after buying an additional 4,846,254 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Iamgold in the first quarter valued at about $14,678,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Iamgold by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,139,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after buying an additional 2,098,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Iamgold by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,162,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after buying an additional 2,092,803 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iamgold Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $7.05 on Monday. Iamgold Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Iamgold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Iamgold from $8.40 to $9.20 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.
Iamgold Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
