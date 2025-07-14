Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on FERG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,408,000 after acquiring an additional 806,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ferguson by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ferguson by 13.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,576,000 after acquiring an additional 827,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,746,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $220.63 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $226.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.85 and its 200 day moving average is $181.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

