Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

NYSE BC opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $122,319.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,927.02. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4,972.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 695.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 477.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 171.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 451.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

