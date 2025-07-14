Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOYG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Voyager Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Voyager Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies Stock Performance

About Voyager Technologies

Shares of VOYG opened at $41.87 on Monday. Voyager Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $73.95.

(Get Free Report

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.