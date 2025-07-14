FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last ninety days. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $56,065,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $236.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.