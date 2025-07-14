Brokerages Set Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) PT at $30.00

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullinan Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 580.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 1,214.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Cullinan Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.