Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) Receives $123.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.17.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCC

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.70. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $83.60 and a 52-week high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,458.49. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 120.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 338.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 93.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.