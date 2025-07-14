Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$12.11

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

CG stock opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.13. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.72 and a 12-month high of C$10.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

