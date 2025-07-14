Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

OMI opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $627.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,624,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 447,917 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,870,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 703,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 401,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

