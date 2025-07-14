Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th.

In related news, insider John Gerard Higgins sold 23,660 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,209,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,698.99. This trade represents a 38.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 33,051,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,977,251.28. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 351,530 shares of company stock worth $18,021,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $151,149,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,281 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $68,229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $66,542,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,505,000 after acquiring an additional 561,807 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

