Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,656. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 189,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,393.28. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,322 shares of company stock worth $2,684,031. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walmart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,754,000. Finally, Amanah Holdings Trust bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,176.50, a PEG ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 2.03. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $549.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

