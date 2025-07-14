Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HLNE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 1.2%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 65.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 11.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 10.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $123.98 and a one year high of $203.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average of $150.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $197.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.