Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2025

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 65.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 11.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 10.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $123.98 and a one year high of $203.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average of $150.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $197.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

