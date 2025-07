Majestic Ideal Holdings (Refiled) (MJID) Plans to Raise $16 Million in July 18th IPO

Majestic Ideal Holdings (Refiled) (MJID) plans to raise $16 million in an IPO on Friday, July 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,500,000 shares at $6.00-$7.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Majestic Ideal Holdings (Refiled) generated $12.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $180,000. The company has a market cap of $133.3 million.

Craft Capital and WestPark Capital served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Majestic Ideal Holdings (Refiled) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: Majestic Ideal Holdings refiled its IPO in a new F-1 dated Oct. 4, 2024, on the same date that it withdrew its previous IPO plans in a letter to the SEC dated Oct. 4, 2024. The company filed its original F-1 on April 27, 2023.) We offer supply chain services to the apparel industry – yarn products and finished garments – in China. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are a provider of SCM services in the apparel industry delivering a one-stop solution to our customers for a broad range of yarn products, textiles and finished garments. (SCM stands for supply chain management.) Our service offerings encompass every key aspect of the supply chain of these products: market trend analysis, product design and development, raw material sourcing, production and quality control, and logistics management. Through our integrated capabilities, we provide end-to-end supply chain solutions that are tailored to meet our customers’ unique needs. Competitive Strengths We believe the following competitive strengths contribute to our success and differentiate us from our competitors: â€?        We have a vertically integrated operation to provide one-stop apparel SCM services; â€?        We work with a diverse range of quality suppliers to address different customer demands; â€?        We are capable of turning a design concept into finished garments under a short lead time; and â€?        Our management members have deep industry knowledge and proven track records. Our Strategy We intend to accomplish our goals by pursuing the following strategies: â€?        Broaden our customer base and strengthen our customer relationships; â€?        Maintain a quality supplier base and develop strategic relationships with suppliers; â€?        Enhance quality of apparel products and efficiency of their production; and â€?        Integrate sustainability aspects into product sourcing and environmental marketing. Corporate History and Structure We are the knitwear business of a group of companies founded by our Controlling Shareholders, in the 1980s. Our business was launched in 2013 through Multi Ridge, a Hong Kong company then wholly-owned by our Controlling Shareholders. In 2014, Multi Ridge established New Brand as its wholly-owned subsidiary in the PRC. Since its establishment, New Brand has been focusing on providing apparel SCM services in China. For more details, see â€?Corporate History and Structureâ€?.  *Note: Net loss and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2024. (Note: Majestic Ideal Holdings Ltd. re-filed its IPO plans in a new F-1 dated Oct. 4, 2024, in which it disclosed the terms – 2.5 million shares at a price range of $6.00 to $7.00 – to raise $16.25 million, if priced at the $6.50 mid-point of its range. Craft Capital Management is the lead left book-runner, replacing R.F. Lafferty, which was involved in the previous IPO filing. WestPark Capital is also a joint book-runner, working with Craft Capital.) (Background – Previous IPO Filing – Withdrawn on Oct. 4, 2024: : Majestic Ideal Holdings named R.F. Lafferty & Co. as a joint book-runner in an F-1/A filing dated June 18, 2024; R.F. Lafferty & Co. will work with joint book-runner WestPark Capital. Background: Majestic Ideal Holdings filed an F-1/A dated Nov. 16, 2023, in which it cut the number of shares – to 2.5 million shares – down from 3.8 million shares initially – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00. In the filing, the company also said that it is offering all 2.5 million shares in the IPO. Majestic Ideal Holdings also named WestPark Capital as its sole book-runner, replacing Univest Securities. In the Nov. 16, 2023, SEC filing, the company said that selling shareholders will offer 3.25 million shares through a separate resale prospectus. Majestic Ideal Holdings’ original terms had called for selling shareholders to offer 1.25 million shares – or about a third of the IPO – while the company would offer the remaining 2.5 million shares. Background: Majestic Ideal Holdings filed its F-1 on April 27, 2023.) “.

Majestic Ideal Holdings (Refiled) was founded in 2013 and has 9 employees. The company is located at 22/F, China United Plaza, 1002-1008, Tai Nan West Street, Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong +852 3915 2600 and can be reached via phone at +852 3915 2600.

Receive News & Ratings for Majestic Ideal Holdings (Refiled) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majestic Ideal Holdings (Refiled) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.