Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Laidlaw upped their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $316,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,928.56. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a current ratio of 19.64. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $90.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of -2.63.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

