Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Receives $100.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALAB. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 618,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,852,009.08. The trade was a 44.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $11,840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 755,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,178,800. This trade represents a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,965,984 shares of company stock worth $178,631,873 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Astera Labs by 627.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.75. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.57%. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

