Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 710,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

