Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Target Price at C$144.60

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$152.00.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.6%

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total value of C$3,379,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.50, for a total value of C$2,029,632.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,632 shares of company stock worth $7,657,810. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEM stock opened at C$163.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$161.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$148.75. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$99.05 and a 12 month high of C$175.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.