Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $382.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,766,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $60,827,000 after acquiring an additional 259,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,706,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,514,000 after purchasing an additional 128,041 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,418.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,799,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,515,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,431,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,457,000 after buying an additional 901,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.