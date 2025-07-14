Analysts Set Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION) Target Price at $8.86

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LION shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lionsgate Studios from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Lionsgate Studios from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 72,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $402,977.51. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 37,548,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,894,018.75. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 1,559,489 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,186 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LION. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

Lionsgate Studios stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Lionsgate Studios has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

