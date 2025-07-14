America Movil (AMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $233.77 billion for the quarter.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 billion. America Movil had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts expect America Movil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. America Movil has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This is a positive change from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is 144.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of America Movil from $19.60 to $20.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of America Movil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 15.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 102,545 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 2,189.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 54,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

