Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. On average, analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NIC opened at $128.28 on Monday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $85.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.51 and its 200-day moving average is $115.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $717,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,583.60. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $401,746.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,492,910.44. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,826. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 150.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 15.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

