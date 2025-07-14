Hancock Whitney (HWC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 15th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $59.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 951.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 112,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 287,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

