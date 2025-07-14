Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £156.08 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Nik Jhangiani purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,951 ($26.31) per share, with a total value of £156.08 ($210.49).

Nik Jhangiani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Tuesday, June 10th, Nik Jhangiani purchased 8 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,992 ($26.86) per share, with a total value of £159.36 ($214.92).

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 1,900.50 ($25.63) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,993.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,132.83. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 1,820 ($24.54) and a one year high of GBX 2,731.50 ($36.84).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 1,960 ($26.43) to GBX 2,010 ($27.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,372 ($31.99) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,571.71 ($34.68).

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.