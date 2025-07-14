Richard Fairman Acquires 1,644 Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSGGet Free Report) insider Richard Fairman purchased 1,644 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($16.40) per share, with a total value of £19,991.04 ($26,960.27).

CVS Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 1,200 ($16.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,255.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,078.07. The stock has a market cap of £860.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 791 ($10.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,342 ($18.10).

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

