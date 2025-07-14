Richard Fairman Acquires 1,644 Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Fairman purchased 1,644 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($16.40) per share, with a total value of £19,991.04 ($26,960.27).

CVS Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 1,200 ($16.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,255.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,078.07. The stock has a market cap of £860.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 791 ($10.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,342 ($18.10).

Get CVS Group alerts:

About CVS Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.