Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Acquires £148.52 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider William Floydd acquired 79 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £148.52 ($200.30).

William Floydd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, William Floydd acquired 83 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($201.48).

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 187 ($2.52) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.78. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 140.10 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 270.80 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £479.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson ( LON:CRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

