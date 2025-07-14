Flowco Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:FLOC) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Flowco’s (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 15th. Flowco had issued 17,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 16th. The total size of the offering was $427,200,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of Flowco’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FLOC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Flowco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Flowco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Flowco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Flowco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLOC opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45. Flowco has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Flowco will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Flowco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Flowco during the first quarter valued at $92,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Flowco during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flowco during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowco during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Flowco during the first quarter valued at $292,000.

Flowco Company Profile

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

Further Reading

