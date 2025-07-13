Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Today – July 10th

Walmart, Home Depot, and Target are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling products and services for residential renovation, maintenance, and repair (such as building materials, tools, appliances and hardware). These stocks tend to track housing market activity and consumer spending on home upgrades, making them sensitive to trends in construction, remodeling cycles and overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,174,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,061,576. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $758.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE HD traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.28. 2,194,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $374.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.88. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.57. 2,915,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,666. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day moving average is $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22.

