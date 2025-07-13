Financial Security Advisor Inc. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 37.7% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $313.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.19.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

